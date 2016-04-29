Here's what we expect from Motorola's May event

There's been no shortage of Moto G4 rumors and it looks like the phone could become official sooner rather than later, as Motorola is apparently holding a May 17 event.

Fonearena shared an invitation to the event, which is being held in both India and Mexico, and while it doesn't shed any light on what we'll actually be seeing the Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus seem the most likely candidates.

They've been the most heavily leaked of Motorola's upcoming phones and last year's Moto G (2015) was also announced at an event in India. If that wasn't enough, it's previously been rumored that the Moto G4 would arrive sometime in May.

It's likely something major

We can also be fairly sure that Motorola is announcing something significant given that it's simultaneously holding events in two different countries and that the invitation says, "You wouldn't want to miss this!"

A new Moto G would certainly be significant to the company.

If it is the Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus that arrive we're expecting them to have 5.5-inch screens, rubberized plastic backs and 16GB of storage, with the G4 Plus sporting a 16MP camera and the G4 packing a 13MP one. The Moto G4 Plus is also rumored to have a fingerprint scanner, though it's less clear whether the Moto G4 will as well.

Of course, it's also possible that the Moto X 2016 will be announced. That's popped up a few times too, with talk of a Snapdragon 820 processor, 4GB of RAM and a metal build. But it's not been leaked nearly as much as the Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus. Then there's the fact that Motorola is also apparently set to announce something on June 9, so perhaps it's saving the Moto X 2016 for then.

We've asked Motorola for confirmation about the May event and we'll keep you updated when we know more.