Benchmark shows LG 64-bit flagship phone is on the way

Benchmark results have been published detailing an upcoming LG phone that uses the new, high-end Snapdragon 810 processor.

Could it be the LG G4? Geekbench 3 results posted online show the mysterious LGE LG-F510L certainly has the power to become the new LG Android flagship.

The benchmark reveals the LGE LG-F510L has an eight-core 1.55GHz CPU, the Snapdragon 810.

While the result of 3929 points is actually slightly lower than what we saw from the Exynos version of the Samsung Galaxy Note 4, this is Qualcomm's first top-end 64-bit mobile processor. And therefore a pretty big deal.

64-bit for the masses

What's also interesting is the Geekbench listing for the LGE LG-F510L suggests it has 2GB of RAM. Where some might assume that upgrading the system architecture might cause phone makers to leap up to 4GB, even LG seems to recognise that this would be overkill at this point.

But what phone could this be? LG's top G-series of Android handsets, the last being the LG G3, has been working to a nine-month upgrade cycle, which would point to a March release for the LG G4.

It could well be a very early tease of that device, although there are also rumours we're about to see the G Flex 2 unveiled, which would suit this sort of CPU power down to the ground.

Like the original G Flex, the LG G Flex 2 is a phone with a curved OLED screen, and has already been teased pre-announcement at the CES 2015 show.

