Philips makes a come back to the Indian TV market with seven new products

Philips announced its new television range and its official brand license partner in Mumbai on Wednesday. The TPV technology has been associated with the brand globally, and will now be making Philips televisions in India as well.

The company announced seven new smart television models ranging from 22-inch going up to 65-inch. The range consists of 4K and 1080p TVs with features like Picture Precise Ultra HD that makes sure of the contrast ratio for better viewing, and Natural motion for smoother frames while viewing high-resolution content. The Linux-based Saphi engine is another homegrown addition that Philips highlights as it is made to boost TVs performance and experience. The TVs use Mediatek MT5802 chipset with an unspecified amount of RAM.

The smaller 5800-series TVs get a full HD panel with all the features seen on the bigger televisions. Although the TVs are based on Linux, it has an app store of its own with all the popular streaming app on board. Similarly, the affordable 4200-series and 5000-series come with HD resolution without any compromise on the features.

With TV technology moving away from the conventional CRT sets to thin LED TVs aided by the competitive budget market, Indian TV market has been growing at a promising pace. We have seen curved TVs, ultra-slim TVs and what not, but Philips new 6700-series 'Ambilight' design is still fresh and seems like a meaningful addition to aesthetics and viewing experience at the same time.

It’s the only TV that comes with a 3-sided Ambilight, that promises to further enhance the viewing experience. These LEDs emit colorful lights on the wall behind the TV, and the colors shifts as per the content playing on the screen. It can also be paired with Philips Hue bulbs to set the room lighting to take the experience to the next level.

Philips has not disclosed the prices for all the variants but the new range starts at Rs 9,000 and goes up to Rs 1,49,000 for the 65-inch Ambilight TV. The complete range will be available on both online and offline channels.