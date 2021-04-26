Oscars 2021 winners: the full list, from Nomadland to Mank

The 2021 Oscars winners have been announced and, perhaps unsurprisingly, Nomadland was the big winner on the night with three Academy Awards attained.
Chloe Zhao's drama film scooped awards in the Best Film, Best Director (Zhao) and Best Actress (Frances McDormand), and there were dual wins for a number of other movies during Sunday's Los Angeles-based ceremony.
Judas and the Black Messiah, Mank, Sound of Metal, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Soul, and The Father all snapped up two gongs apiece, and it was the last of those flicks that – like the BAFTAs before it – threw up the evening's biggest surprise winner.
Sir Anthony Hopkins, who wasn't even present at the ceremony in Downtown L.A's Union Station, saw off competition from Steven Yeun and the late Chadwick Boseman to secure the Oscar for Best Actor. The 82-year-old, who now sports two Academy Awards to his name, landed the prize for his portrayal of a father suffering dementia in the Lionsgate-distributed drama.
Glenn Close's Oscars drought continued after Sunday's ceremony, too. The Hillbilly Elegy star has been nominated for eight Academy Awards throughout her career, but once again lost out. Minari's Youn Yuh-Jung beat her to the Best Actress in a Supporting Role award.
Check out the full list of winners below:
Best Picture
- Nomadland - Winner
- Promising Young Woman
- Minari
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Mank
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- The Father
- Sound of Metal
Best Director
- Chloé Zhao (Nomadland) - Winner
- Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round)
- Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)
- Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)
- David Fincher (Mank)
Best Actor
- Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)
- Steven Yeun (Minari)
- Gary Oldman (Mank)
- Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)
- Anthony Hopkins (The Father) - Winner
Best Actress
- Frances McDormand (Nomadland) - Winner
- Viola Davis (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)
- Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)
- Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)
- Andra Day (The United States vs Billie Holiday)
Best Supporting Actor
- Lakeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah)
- Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami)
- Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
- Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah) - Winner
- Paul Raci (Sound of Metal)
Best Supporting Actress
- Amanda Seyfried (Mank)
- Olivia Colman (The Father)
- Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
- Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)
- Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari) - Winner
Best Original Screenplay
- Minari
- Promising Young Woman - Winner
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Sound of Metal
- Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Nomadland
- One Night in Miami
- The White Tiger
- The Father - Winner
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Best Animated Feature
- Soul - Winner
- Onward
- Over the Moon
- Wolfwalkers
- A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Best Score
- Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste (Soul) - Winner
- James Newton Howard (News of the World)
- Emile Mosseri (Minari)
- Terence Blanchard (Da 5 Bloods)
- Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (Mank)
Best International Feature Film
- Another Round - Winner
- Better Days
- The Man Who Sold His Skin
- Quo Vadis, Aida?
- Collective
Music (Original Song)
- Fight for You (Judas and the Black Messiah) - Winner
- Hear My Voice (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
- Husavik (Eurovision Song Contest)
- Io Si (Seen) (The Life Ahead)
- Speak Now (One Night in Miami)
Film Editing
- The Father
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal - Winner
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Cinematography
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank - Winner
- News of the World
- Nomadland
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Production Design
- The Father
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Mank - Winner
- News of the World
- Tenet
Visual Effects
- Love and Monsters
- The Midnight Sky
- Mulan
- The One and Only Ivan
- Tenet - Winner
Documentary Feature
- Collective
- Crip Camp
- The Mole Agent
- My Octopus Teacher - Winner
- Time
Documentary Short Subject
- Colette
- A Concerto Is a Conversation
- Do Not Split
- Hunger Ward
- A Love Song for Latasha
Animated Short Film
- Burrow
- Genius Loci
- If Anything Happens I Love You - Winner
- Opera
- Yes-People
Live-Action Short Film
- Feeling Through
- The Letter Room
- The Present
- Two Distant Strangers - Winner
- White Eye
Best Sound
- Greyhound
- Mank
- News of the World
- Soul
- Sound of Metal - Winner
Costume Design
- Emma
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - Winner
- Mank
- Mulan
- Pinocchio
Makeup and Hairstyling
- Emma
- Hillbilly Elegy
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - Winner
- Mank
- Pinocchio