Oppo Reno 4 Pro, Oppo Watch debuts in India

Oppo has finally unveiled the Reno 4 Pro smartphone and Oppo Watch in India. The device is a slight tweak from the Chinese variant and has a curved screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 720G SoC and is priced at ₹34,990 while the Oppo Watch starts at ₹14,990.

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro retains the basic design of the Chinese variant and comes with a sleeker 7.7mm thickness and weighs just 160 grams. There is a 6.5-inch 3D curved AMOLED FHD+ display with a single punch-hole which makes it quite the upgrade over its short-lived predecessor.

Reno 4 Pro specifications

Oppo says the display has a 20:9 aspect-ratio and a 92.01% screen-body ratio, 180Hz touch sampling rate, covers 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, and has a peak brightness of 402ppi.

Powering the device is Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC unlike the 765G on the Chinese variant. This is paired with 8GB RAM and 128/256GB storage.

The Adreno 618 handles the GPU duties and Oppo says it has Graphite-tube multi-cooling system with graphite tube and copper foil for cooling.

As for the optics, there is a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48MP Sony IMX586 f/1.7 main, 8MP ultra-wide, two 2MP sensors. Selfie is a 32MP f/2.4 Sony IMX616. Oppo says the rear camera has features like OIS, 960fps slow-mo, AI colour portrait, monochrome video modes.

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro has a 4,000mAh battery with 65W Super VOOC 2.0 and Oppo says the device can be charged fully in 36mins. The device runs Color OS 7.2 based on Android 10 out-of-the-box.

Coming in Starry Night and Silky White colour, the device is priced at Rs.34,990 and will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, Retail stores from August 5th with offers like 10% cash backs on select banks.

(Image credit: Oppo)

Oppo Watch specs

Oppo also unveiled its first smartwatch, the Oppo Watch. It has a 1.91-inch curved AMOLED display with 402x476 pixel resolution. It covers 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut and has many AI watch faces.

IT comes in two variants 46mm and 41mm. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100 Wear SoC and Ambiq Micro Apollo 3 Wireless SoC, the smartwatch has dual-chip for better endurance and security. It runs on Wear OS by Google.

The Smartwatch has features like message notification, step and heart rate tracking, 5 exercise modes and has water resistance up to 50 metres. Oppo says the watch can be fully charged in 75mins with 46mm up to 46% and 41mm to 30% in 15 mins respectively.

Battery life is 36hrs in 41mm and 24hrs on 41mm while the power saving mode will give 21 and 14 days on both respectively. The 46mm version comes in Black and Gossy Gold while the 41mm has Black, Pink Gold, and Silver Mist options.

Priced at ₹14,990 and ₹19,990 for 41 and 46mm, the Smartwatch will be available starting August 10th.