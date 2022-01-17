Oppo Find X5 Pro leak says it'll even have the same camera brand as OnePlus 10 Pro

Audio player loading…

The upcoming Oppo Find X5 Pro (previously thought to be the Oppo Find X4 Pro) sounds a lot like a OnePlus 10 Pro on paper, and the latest leak of real-life photos of the phone suggest it'll also adopt that phone's camera branding too.

OnePlus phones have sported Hassleblad branding since the OnePlus 9 in 2021, and this would mark the first time that the company's sister brand would also include the markings.

OnePlus has now become a sub-brand of the larger Oppo, so we're seeing both of these phones combine similar features meaning a lot of the specs on each handset seem to be the same.

This latest leak comes from real-world photos posted by CoolAPK member Andy001231. The source doesn't have a history of leaking handsets, but the photos provided by him of a real device look very similar to renders provided previously by trusted source OnLeaks.

#OPPO Find X5 Pro- Snapdragon 8 Gen1- 2K 120HZ refresh rate LTPO 2.0 display- 50MP IMX766 OIS + 50MP IMX766 + 13MP S5K3M5- 5000mAh battery80 watt wired charging50 watt wireless chargingActual Source:https://t.co/IGsScfYEsN pic.twitter.com/TTCaVuVbWZJanuary 17, 2022 See more

The specs here are also remarkably similar to what we've heard in other leaks from other sources as well including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a 2K 120Hz refresh rate display (previous leaks said it'd be 6.7-inches) and a 5000mAh battery with 80W wired charging.

It's unclear if this latest leak means that the next Oppo phone will get all the same tweaks from Hassleblad on its rear camera. If the branding is there, we'd expect it to be a similar deal as to what we saw with OnePlus last year.

We've yet to learn when the next Oppo Find X series will make its debut, but if the company follows a similar strategy to OnePlus we may see these phones appear in China before the rest of the world.

Previously we had expected this to be called the Oppo Find X4 series, but recent leaks have called it the Oppo Find X5 instead. The number four is commonly thought of as unlucky in China, so it may be because of that it'll change its name.

The OnePlus 10 Pro (Image credit: OnePlus)

Analysis: What's the difference here, Oppo?

The OnePlus 10 Pro and the Oppo Find X5 Pro are looking remarkably similar. We've always seen crossover between these two brands, but this is looking like arguably the same smartphone tech in both handsets.

One crucial difference, according to the leaks, is the camera. The OnePlus 10 Pro has a 48MP main, 50MP ultra-wide and 8MP telephoto. The Oppo Find X5 Pro is rumored to get a 50MP main, 50MP ultra-wide and another undisclosed 13MP camera.

That's all subject to change for the Oppo Find X5 Pro, but it's hardly a reason to opt directly for this smartphone over the OnePlus choice. Or vice-versa.

If both of these phones are as similar as they appear on paper, it'll only make the decision of which handset to buy harder for consumers. It also gives those upgrading their phones fewer choices that actually work differently.

We're hoping to hear some defining features for the Oppo Find X5 Pro in the near future, but if the two brands are now even sharing camera partnerships it may be a lost cause.