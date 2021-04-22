OnePlus Watch Update B.40 is now ready for rollout

OnePlus unveiled the OnePlus Watch last month and has just gone for sale in India. And now the first major update of the smartwatch is out which brings some significant fixes.

The new update patch notes were shared on the OnePlus Forum by the devs, and this includes not just the present changes coming with this update, but possible future updates that we will see.

The new OnePlus Watch Update B.40 brings an improved GPS performance along with improved accuracy of activity tracking (walking and running). The new update will optimize the heart rate monitoring algorithm for more accurate results.

The new update enables the notification app icons for the most frequently used apps. Besides this, the raise-to-wake function of the OnePlus Watch has been improved to work more consistently.

The notification syncing algorithm has also been optimized for less lag in response. And finally, some known bugs have been fixed along with improving the overall system stability of the smartwatch.

As for the features that we could see in future updates, the OnePlus plans to add an Always-on Display feature, a remote camera control of Android smartphones (Android phones running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and above) from OnePlus Watch. The 12-hour time format and four languages: German, Italian, Spanish, and Polish are also in the horizon. Besides this OnePlus plans to enable all workout modes which are more than 110 along with the AI watch face feature.

The OnePlus Watch is the first smartwatch from the brand and marks OnePlus’s entry into the premium wearable space. It is available for sale on both Amazon and Flipkart at a price of Rs 14,999. As for offers on it, SBI card users will be eligible for a Rs 2,000 instant discount, bringing the price down to Rs 12,999 effectively. The colour options for the OnePlus Watch include Black and Silver.