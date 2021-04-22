OnePlus Watch goes on sale in India: price, offers, availability

Last month, the OnePlus Watch was unveiled as the brand’s first smartwatch, alongside the OnePlus 9 series of smartphones. It is finally going on sale in India, starting today.

Launched on March 23 , it marked OnePlus’s entry into the premium wearable space after talking about it for years. The company says that it wanted to replicate what the OnePlus One did for smartphones with the OnePlus Watch — bringing a premium experience at a relatively affordable price.

A month later, the OnePlus Watch is now available in India, starting today (April 22) at 12 pm. It will be sold on both Amazon and Flipkart, for a price of Rs 14,999. However, SBI card users will be eligible for a Rs 2,000 instant discount, bringing the price down to Rs 12,999 effectively. Colour options include Black and Silver.

Sale starts at 12 pm, April 22 Buy OnePlus Watch Rs 14,999 on Flipkart and Amazon Additional Rs 2,000 off on SBI cardsView Deal

OnePlus Watch specs and features

(Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

The OnePlus Watch follows a minimalistic design language with a metallic unibody casing with lugs for the 22 mm replaceable straps. A fluoroelastomer band in the matching colour comes included. It sports a large 1.39-inch circular AMOLED display with a dense resolution of 454 x 454 pixels with 2.5 glass on top. The entire package is IP68 certified for water and dust resistance as well as 5ATM.

Keeping everything running is an STM32 chipset with 4GB of storage for content such as locally-saved songs. On the connectivity front, the OnePlus Watch supports Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and in-built GPS.

For fitness, it offers more than 110 workout tracking options such as running, cycling, swimming, cricket, badminton, yoga, etc. Sensors include heart rate tracking, SpO2, sleep tracking, stress, calories and step counting. The OnePlus Watch is also capable of making and receiving calls, control music, control the phone’s camera, act as a flashlight and more.

With a 402mAh battery, the smartwatch can last up to 14 days on a single charge, or a week with heavier usage. With Warp Charge, a full charge will take only about 45 minutes.