OnePlus Watch is here and it’s better than we expected

The OnePlus Watch is one of those wearables that we’ve been waiting for quite some time now. After years of waiting and months of teasers, leaks, and rumours, the OnePlus Watch made its debut in India today.

The OnePlus Watch was unveiled at the virtual event today alongside the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro flagship smartphones. The OnePlus Watch is the brand’s second wearable of the year after the OnePlus Band. This is OnePlus’s first smartwatch .

The OnePlus Watch runs on a real-time operating system or RTOS which is different from Google’s Wear OS. While it is not as smart as the Wear OS with additions like rich notifications Google Assistant, the OnePlus Watch still packs in some smart features.

Check out the best fitness trackers in India

Check out our best cheap fitness trackers

The company tells us that the Watch is similar to the OnePlus One for them, aiming to offer a premium experience at a lower price point.

Here is how the OnePlus Watch stands, for now, check out the specs and see what the OnePlus Watch offers.

OnePlus Watch specs and features

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The OnePlus Watch comes in two variants - Classic Edition and Cobalt Limited Edition. The Classic Edition comes in Moonlight Silver colour option while the Midnight Black is limited edition - the former is made up of 316L Stainless Steel material and the latter is made up of Cobalt Alloy material (rare material). Both variants come with a 46mm case.

As for the strap, the Classic Edition comes in Fluoroelastomer and the Cobalt Limited Edition offers Vegan Leather with butterfly buckle. The watch features 2 buttons on the side - a power button and a function button. Both variants weigh less than 50 grams. The Cobalt Edition also comes with Sapphire glass.

Moving on to the display, the OnePlus Watch flaunts a circular 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 454 x 454 pixels. The screen is made of 2.5D glass and has 326ppi pixel density. On the inside, there is an STM32 chipset with 4GB internal storage out of which 2GB can be used to store over 500 songs locally. The OnePlus Watch can be used as a standalone music player and can also be paired with any other Bluetooth headphone.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

As for the connectivity, you get Bluetooth 5.0 and there is also NFC onboard. To track all the outdoor sessions and work independent of the phone, the OnePlus Watch also comes with a built-in GPS. Furthermore, there are over 110 workout modes and you also get automatic workout detections for jogging and running among others.

The wearable is also IP68 and 5ATM water and dust resistant which means taking it out for a swim won’t be an issue. Other health features include - sleep, stress, heart rate, SpO2, and steps tracking - all of these can be managed on the OnePlus Health app.

Apart from the fitness and health-related features, the OnePlus Watch also brings some interesting smart features such as notification mirroring, music control, and more. If you have an OnePlus TV, the watch can connect to the TV and can control the volume or turn your TV on and off. It will also turn off the TV automatically 30 minutes after your watch detects that you're asleep. The last feature will be coming soon.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

One of the biggest highlights of the OnePlus Watch is the microphone it sports along with speakers. This means users can make and accept calls independent of their phones so long as they are connected via Bluetooth.

In terms of sensors, the Watch comes with plenty of options namely Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Geomagnetic sensor, Barometer, Blood oxygen sensor(SpO2), Optical heart rate sensor, Ambient light sensor, and Capacitance sensor.

Underneath, the OnePlus Watch is packed with a 402mAh battery which is rated to last up to 14 days of usage or up to 5 days with sleep SpO2 monitoring. If you use the GPS continuously with the wearable, the battery will last about 25 hours. For charging, the OnePlus Watch uses a proprietary charging dock with pogo pins. A quick 20-minute charge will get you up to one week of battery life and a full charge this regular usage will get you two weeks of battery life.

OnePlus Watch price in India and availability

Rs 14,999 for the Classic edition

The OnePlus Watch Classic Edition is priced at Rs 14,999 (During the presentation the OnePlus messed up and said the pricing will be Rs 16,999). However, the OnePlus Watch Classic edition will be sold for Rs 14,999.

The pricing of the Cobalt Limited Edition will be announced soon. The availability will be announced soon.