OnePlus Nord to launch on July 21 in augmented reality

OnePlus has been doing an incredible job at hyping up its upcoming return to the affordable smartphone space. Amid all the hype, one key detail was still missing—when will the OnePlus Nord launch?

It seems like July 21 will finally be the date when the phone is unveiled. And to take things up a notch, OnePlus will host the entire keynote in augmented reality! It’s unclear how this will be pulled off, as AR requires powerful hardware and a stable connection on the viewer’s end as well.

Some details of the launch can be found on Amazon India, as a “OnePlus Nord AR Launch Invite” can be seen listed over there. A closer look shows a QR code that takes us to the launch’s landing page , but it is currently not live. More details should follow, as OnePlus is yet to officially announce the launch date.

(Image credit: Amazon / OnePlus)

Some specifics of the OnePlus Nord have already been shared. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset, bringing 5G capabilities to the mix. It will also be the first OnePlus device to sport a dual-selfie camera arrangement, with a 32MP primary shooter and an 8MP wide-angle lens. Teased designs point at a sleek glass sandwich with the camera array placed vertically along the corner.

It will mark OnePlus’s return to the affordable space, which fans have been asking for since years. We’re also expecting a new design language and philosophy to be seen on the Nord as it is targetted at a slightly different demographic. The price tag is also confirmed to be “less than $500”, which is a pretty wide range. Just like the 8 series , the OnePlus Nord is expected to priced a little more competitively in India.

OnePlus will also be sharing more details about the product in the coming days via a series of short documentaries which talk about how the Nord came to be. The next episode will go live tomorrow, where we expect the launch date to be announced.