First OnePlus Nord images reveal phone's design and camera bump

Wondering what the affordable OnePlus Nord will look like? Well, the first images of the upcoming phone have appeared, giving us a brief look at the front and rear of the handset.

The image (below) appears on Amazon India, and shows the OnePlus Nord being slipped out of a pocket. Unfortunately, it's a still image of the phone in motion taken from a video, and the handset is slightly blurred.

However, we can make out the OnePlus logo on the rear, along with a long camera bump in the top-left corner.

OnePlus Nord rumors have suggested the handset could come with either three or four rears cameras, but this particular shot doesn't reveal which (if either) is correct.

Our first sight of the OnePlus Nord (Image credit: Amazon / OnePlus)

OnePlus has also posted a new video on its Instagram account teasing the handset, and towards the end (about one minute in) we get a couple of views of the handset.

First, there's a front-on shot as the person using the phone livestreams video; however, it's not possible to tell from this angle whether it has one, or two, front-facing cameras – both have been rumored.

What's also interesting here is that the screen doesn't reach all the way to the top and bottom of the device, and on closer inspection you can see the Android navigation buttons at the base of the screen.

Previous OnePlus Nord rumors have pointed to an all-screen display with a cutout for the front-facing camera(s) – so this all lines up here.

The shot also shows us an alert slider and power/lock key on the right side of the device, a design staple of recent OnePlus phones, and the next image shows the handset being slid into a pocket – which is where the above Amazon still is from.

What we know so far

The page doesn't offer any further information on the handset, and we're still waiting to learn the exact OnePlus Nord release date and its full spec sheet.

However, we already know some of the details about the phone, including its sub-$500 / €500 price tag, Snapdragon 765G chipset, support for 5G, and that it will have "a flagship-level" camera.

The OnePlus Nord is expected to be available sometime in July, with the handset going on sale in Europe (including the UK) and India first. There will be limited OnePlus Nord availability in North America at some point, while availability for other countries is currently unknown.