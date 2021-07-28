OnePlus Nord 2 open sale starts today: price, specs, and availability

The OnePlus Nord 2 is now available for purchase for all Amazon users including non-Prime members. The Nord 2, which was launched last week was only available for Amazon Prime members during the Prime Day sale and now, the device is available via open sale.

The OnePlus Nord 2 is the successor to the last year's OnePlus Nord and comes with a lot of improvements and additions. The OnePlus Nord 2 is one of our easy recommendations if you have a budget of around Rs 30,000.

OnePlus Nord 2 price and availability

The OnePlus Nord 2 is priced at Rs 27,999 in for the base 6GB+128GB variant, the 8GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 29,999, and the 12GB+256GB version is priced at Rs 34,999. The Nord 2 is available in Gray Sierra, Blue Haze and Green Wood colourways. In today's open sale the 8GB and 12GB version will be available for purchase and the 6GB and Green Wood variants will be available later in August.

Configuration Price 12GB+256GB Rs 34,999 8GB+128GB Rs 29,999 6GB+128GB Rs 27,999

Offers:

Rs 1,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit card transaction

5% unlimited cash back with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card as Amazon Pay balance

OnePlus Nord 2 specs

The OnePlus Nord 2 sports a 90Hz AMOLED display on a 6.43-inch panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone weighs 189 grams and measures 8.2mm in terms of thickness. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection is present on the front as well as back. The MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI chipset powers the device along with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, the OnePlus Nord 2 flaunts a triple camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor(f/1.88, OIS) followed by an 8MP ultra-wide lens(f/2.25), and a 2MP mono lens(f/2.4). For selfies, the Nord 2 sports a Sony IMX615 32MP camera.

The OnePlus Nord 2 runs on Android 11 and the Oxygen OS 11.3 feels like a mix of Oxygen OS we knew from the OnePlus devices with some additional features from ColorOS. The merger also should mean faster updates. Lastly, the OnePlus Nord 2 has a large 4,500mAh battery pack with support for 65W fast charging that can go to 100% from 0% in just 30 minutes.

Other features include Dual speakers, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, multiple 5G band support, and a bunch of AI features for camera and display.

OnePlus Nord 2 review summary

The OnePlus Nord 2 comes with a lot of improvements over its predecessor and it shines in all departments. It also brings insanely fast 65W fast charging and we are also pretty impressed with the camera as well for the first time on a Nord device. However, we’d have liked to see some upgrades on the display front. Regardless, the Nord 2 is an exciting addition to the Rs 30,000 segment in India and one of our new top recommendations.

