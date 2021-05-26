OnePlus Nord 2 officially mentioned weeks ahead of launch

The OnePlus Nord 2 is expected to launch soon as a successor to the highly popular OnePlus Nord . Even before the new mid-ranger is officially unveiled, it was mentioned on the company’s website, confirming that it shouldn’t be too far now.

OnePlus just announced a partnership with Google Stadia , which is a cloud gaming service that allows users to play high-end games on any device without the need to download any data or application. Eligible users in Germany, France and the United Kingdom will be able to claim a Stadia Premiere Edition (Stadia Controller and Chromecast Ultra) for free, when purchased during the promotion period.

(Image credit: OnePlus website (via Android Police))

As spotted by Android Police in the FAQ section (deleted now), the OnePlus Nord 2 was listed as an eligible device for this offer, alongside other flagships from 2020 and 2021. This slip-up was the first official mention of the device. Considering that the offer is already live on the other phones when purchased from OnePlus’ website, the Nord 2 unveiling must indeed be close.

This development falls in lines with previous rumours, which pointed to a June announcement. Additionally, leakster Mukul Sharma aka Stufflistings says that two OnePlus smartphones will launch this month, on June 10 and June 25. While the dates could change by a bit, these are expected to be the entry-level Nord CE and the Nord 2 respectively.

There might be last moment changes, but AFAIK, OnePlus is to launch two phones in June. One would likely launch on June 10, while the other will launch somewhere around June 25 🙃#OnePlusMay 25, 2021 See more

The OnePlus Nord 2 will be an affordable alternative to the premium flagship devices, by offering a different chipset and slightly lower specs while retaining the essentials such as a clean software experience, fast charging and a high refresh rate display. Earlier reports state that it will be powered by the Dimensity 1200 chipset , making it the first OnePlus smartphone to opt for a MediaTek processor.

Apart from that, we expect to see an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 65W Warp charging, extensive 5G support and a bevy of colour options. If the slated timelines are true, we should see OnePlus start with the teasers one of these days.