OnePlus 6 Silk White Limited Edition to go on sale in India from June 5

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has announced that its flagship device, the OnePlus 6 Silk White Limited Edition will be available in India starting from June 5. The device was launched in Midnight Black, Mirror Black, Silk White Limited Edition and Marvel Avengers Limited Edition.

The Midnight Black and Mirror Black Edition went up for sale on May 21 for Amazon prime users and May 22 for regular users. OnePlus has claimed that in the first 10 minutes of its sale on Amazon, the company had earned over 100 crores. The Marvel Avengers Limited Edition went on sale on Amazon on May 29 and is currently out of stock.

Now, OnePlus has announced that the OnePlus 6 Silk White Limited Edition will be available in India exclusively from Amazon India and Oneplus.in starting from June 5 at 12PM. The Silk White Limited Edition is available in only one variant – 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage.

Apart from the Silk White Limited Edition, the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition will also be available from June 5. While Marvel Avengers Limited Edition went on sale on May 29, the device went out of stock quickly and it will be available once again from June 5.