OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition announced with Kevlar textured back

After launching the OnePlus 6 in London, Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has unveiled the device along with a OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition in China. The two devices are scheduled to launch in India today at an event in Mumbai.

OnePlus had last year launched the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition and the OnePlus 5T Lava Red Edition as Limited-edition devices, and this time, the company has partnered with Marvel to launch the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition. The company had given away 6,000 tickets for the Marvel Avengers: Infinity War in India.

When we compare the OnePlus 6 with the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition, there is no difference in terms of specifications and the only change that we can notice is in terms of the design. The device has a custom 3D Kevlar textured glass back with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top.

The OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition has 6 layers of optical coating and features the OnePlus and Avengers logo in Gold color at the back. The alert slider is also in gold color, unlike the regular OnePlus 6 which has a black slider. The OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition and the OnePlus 5T Lava Red edition were both offered with red alert sliders.

Apart from the distinct design, the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition comes with additional goodies including an Iron Man protective case which has his face at the back and a Captain America medal which is also gold in color.

Unlike earlier limited-edition devices, the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition does not come with the same price tag as the regular variant. The OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition with 8GB RAM and 256GB is priced at CNY 4,199 compared to the regular 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant which is priced at CNY 3,999.