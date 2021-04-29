Older Apple Magic Keyboards will work with new 12.9-inch iPad Pro – but won’t ‘precisely fit’

While a report previously discovered that the larger 12.9-inch version of the new iPad Pro 2021 was incompatible with older pricey Apple Magic Keyboards, Apple now claims the new tablet is technically compatible...it just may not ‘precisely fit’ when the keyboard-and-case is folded closed.

That comes out of a new support article quietly posted by Apple, which states that “Due to the slightly thicker dimensions of this new iPad Pro, it's possible that the Magic Keyboard may not precisely fit when closed, especially when screen protectors are applied.”

UPDATE: First generation Magic keyboard will work with the 2021 iPad Pro, it just might not precisely fit. https://t.co/JPUVvkabBB pic.twitter.com/qzAscBfgZCApril 29, 2021 See more

Obviously, this isn’t ideal, especially for anyone who spent $349 / £329 / AU$449 for the Magic Keyboards that worked with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2018 and 2020 models. But at least Apple has confirmed that the older accessories at least function with the new tablet, which is 0.5mm thicker, likely owing to its new Liquid Retina XDR display with mini LED tech.

iPad Pro: may be coming soon...in limited stock?

While we still don’t have an official release date for the iPad Pro 2021, which was first shown off at the April Apple Spring Loaded event, a rumor points to May 21 as a potential launch date.

But during the Apple Q2 2021 earnings call, which indicated record sales across Apple’s entire product portfolio, CEO Tim Cook responded to a question about the global chipset shortage’s impact by admitting that Apple products due to be released in 2021 may suffer supply shortages . iPads and Macs would primarily be affected, which presumably includes the new iPad Pro 2021. We’ll have to wait and see how much this affects the new M1-powered tablets.

Via AppleInsider