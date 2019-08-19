Nvidia thinks you’d be crazy to buy a graphics card without ray tracing in 2019

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is feeling pretty confident about ray tracing, and suggests that you’d be crazy to buy a graphics card without the feature in 2019.

Of course, Nvidia would say that, with its RTX 20 series of GPUs all sporting the feature – and something that rival AMD doesn’t yet have in its graphics cards (though it’s likely to bring out ray tracing GPUs in the future), but with a number of new games being announced at Gamescom 2019 that support ray tracing, the feature is looking increasingly attractive.

The comment from Huang came in a webcast following Nvidia’s recent earnings announcement. In it, he suggests that if you’re “going to buy a new graphics card, and it’s going to the last 2, 3, 4 years to not have ray tracing is just crazy.”

Crazy lighting

While Nvidia’s CEO saying you should buy an Nvidia product isn’t too surprising, we have to admit it does make sense in a way. After all, if you are looking to buy a new graphics card that’s going to last you for the next few years, you’ll want to make sure it’s as future-proof as possible – and we have a feeling we’ll be seeing ever more games coming out with ray tracing support.

Plus, it appears that the next generation consoles, the PS5 and Xbox Scarlett, will support ray tracing.

Nvidia has also recently released a new line of RTX Super cards, including the RTX 2060 Super, RTX 2070 Super and RTX 2080 Super, which are designed to make getting into ray tracing a little more cost effective.

While we wouldn’t go as far as to say it’d be crazy to buy a new GPU in 2019 that doesn’t have ray tracing, it’s a feature that you should definitely consider before you put down any cash.

Via Wccftech