Nubia Red Magic 3 debuts in India, starting at Rs 35,999

Nubia Red Magic 3 has been launched in India and joins the gaming phones market which already has players like Asus, Black Shark to name a few. The Red Magic 3 was unveiled last month in China and features top-of-the-line Snapdragon 855 chipset with a 90Hz display refresh rate and a massive battery to power this setup.

Nubia Red Magic 3 price and availability

The Red Magic 3 starts at Rs 35,999 for the variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The second model has 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage and is priced at Rs 46,999.

It will be available in three colours- Red, Black and Camo when it goes for sale in India starting June 27 on Flipkart.

Nubia Red Magic 3 specifications

The phone features a 6.65-inch screen with a Full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) resolution topped with a layer of Gorilla Glass. The screen is capable of producing 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and has a 90Hz refresh rate.

The chassis is made from aluminum, and the back is also home to an RGB light panel.

Nubia Red Magic 3 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset with an octa-core processor and Adreno 640 as the GPU. It comes with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of onboard storage.

Being a gaming phone, it has a bunch of tricks up its sleeve. The phone has an internal cooling fan which, according to the company, makes it the first of its kind. It will help the phone to survive more graphics intensive gaming on the phone for a more extended period. DTS tunes the stereo speakers on the front and supports Xu1tra audio profiles.

Nubia Red Magic 3 has a 48MP primary with an f/1.7 aperture and a 16MP selfie camera on the front.

The Red Magic 3 runs on a massive 5,000mAh battery and supports 27W fast charging. The phone runs on Android 9.0 Pie based Red Magic 2.0 interface.