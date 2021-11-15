Northern Ireland vs Italy live stream: how to watch WC 2022 qualifier online from anywhere

Roberto Mancini's Italian side need a win tonight to qualify for next year's World Cup as they travel to what's likely to be a spicy Windsor Park 'welcome'. Read on to find out how to watch Northern Ireland vs Italy online and get a World Cup 2022 qualifier live stream, no matter where you are in the world today.

The Italians blew their chance of sealing a place in Qatar 2022 last week when Jorginho blasted his penalty well over in the European champs' 1-1 draw against Switzerland.

That result has opened the door for the Swiss to steal the automatic qualification spot in Group C, who are level on points and have a much kinder fixture tonight against Bulgaria.

The hosts may only be playing only for pride and the opportunity to finish third, but Ian Baraclough’s men were in good form during their weekend win over Lithuania and will relish the opportunity of going toe-to-toe tonight against one of international's glamour teams

Follow our guide to get an Northern Ireland vs Italy live stream and watch this World Cup 2022 qualifier online from anywhere this weekend.

How to watch Northern Ireland vs Italy from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Northern Ireland vs Italy live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well.

Use a VPN to watch Northern Ireland vs Italy from anywhere

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

exclusively on Sky Sports This fixture will be shown exclusively on Sky Sports via its Sky Sports Premier League channel. The game is set to kick-off at 7.45pm GMT, with coverage of the game starting at 7pm GMT. Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can watch this game on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. If you don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Those outside the UK wanting to watch their World Cup 2022 qualifier coverage like they would at home needn't worry about geo-blockers, either - as they can just pick up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch the World Cup 2022 qualifier online in US without cable

ESPN Plus If you're in the US, ESPN has the rights to show the Northern Ireland vs Italy in the US, which kicks off at 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT. However, the match won't be available on any of ESPN's linear channels. The game will instead be shown on the sports network's streaming service ESPN Plus. ESPN Plus only costs $6.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox.

Streaming Northern Ireland vs Italy in Canada

TLN While no traditional Canadian sports broadcaster is showing this match, help is at hand for footy fans in the unlikely form of Latin American and Italian speciality channel TLN. The cable-only network has exclusive live broadcast rights to tonight's match, with coverage starting at 2.30pm ET / 11.30am PT a quarter of an hour before kick-off.

How to watch Northern Ireland vs Italy: live stream World Cup 2022 qualifier in Australia

Optus Sport Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show World Cup 2022 qualifier fixtures this season live in Australia – so it's the place to watch the Northern Ireland vs Italy in the land Down Under. The game kicks off at 6.45am AEDT in the early on Tuesday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for $14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the best VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

Can I watch a Northern Ireland vs Italy live stream in New Zealand?