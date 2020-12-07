Nokia 3.4 to launch in India by mid-December

Nokia 3.4 India launch is expected to in the next couple of weeks. While there is no exact launch date yet, the company is said to unveil the Nokia 3.4 in mid-December.

According to a report from NokiaPowerUser, the Nokia 3.4 is said to hit the Indian market by mid-December. The news comes from a retailer who believes the device will enter the market soon in India.

Further, the report also suggests a retail price of the device. Nokia 3.4 might be priced at Rs 11,999 for the base variant with 3GB of RAM. Before the device goes on open sale, Nokia is said to put up the phone on pre-order. This also means that the phone's availability might be pushed to the end of December.

A few days back, the company unveiled the Nokia 2.4 in India. The Nokia 2.4 is priced at Rs 10,399 and is now available on Flipkart. Both Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4 were initially unveiled back in September. The Nokia 3.4 is priced at £119 in the UK which is roughly around Rs 11,200.

Nokia 3.4 specs

(Image credit: TechRadar)

The device sports a 6.39-inch HD+ screen. The device is powered by Snapdragon 460 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. To the rear, you get a circular camera module which brings triple camera stack with 13MP primary shooter, a 5MP ultra-wide shooter and a 2MP macro shooter. There is an 8MP selfie shooter as well.

There is a 4,000mAh battery which can be juice up with a Type-C port. Other features include a 3.5 mm headphone jack, microSD card slot, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. You also get a dedicated Google Assistant button onboard which has become a norm with the recent Nokia line-up.

For those who are unaware, the Nokia 3.4 smartphone has been listed on the Nokia India website for a few weeks now.