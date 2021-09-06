NoiseFit Core, a new lightweight smartwatch, launched in India

The NoiseFit Core, a new lightweight smartwatch, has been launched in India in the budget segment and is priced at Rs 2,999 in India. This launch comes after the company came up with the Noise ColorFit Ultra smartwatch recently.

The IP68 waterproof, lightweight smartwatch comes with a round dial and a battery life of 7 days and 13 sports modes, in addition to the heart rate monitor, music, and camera control. It is available for sale on the company website. The device is available in two colours which include the Charcoal Black and Silver Grey variants.

According to the International Data Corporation’s (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Wearable Device Tracker, Q2 2021, Noise has a 28.6% market share in 2Q21. The company has even been ranked as India’s foremost Wearable Watch Brand for the fifth consecutive quarter.

NoiseFit Core: Specs and features

According to Noise, the smartwatch is designed to provide holistic experience and productivity. NoiseFit Core has been designed for fitness enthusiasts and will work with devices running Android 7 or iOS 9.0 and above.

The smartwatch has a round design, with a 1.28-inch TFT dial display having a fluid resolution of 240*240 pixels. It has a button on the right side of the watch for navigating across UI to perform multiple tasks.

Built with a zinc alloy metal body, NoiseFit Core is a lightweight smartwatch which makes if ideal for workouts. Users can access personalised cloud-based watch faces that can be customised. With the 285mAh battery, the smartwatch apparently lasts up to 7 days in addition to a standby time of up to 30 days.

The NoiseFit Core is equipped with heart rate monitor, 13 sports modes and is certified to be sweat and water-resistant with an IP68 rating. The smartwatch is compatible with the NoiseFit app and offers seamless sync with Bluetooth 5.0. Users are also provided with weather updates, and notifications for calls, messages and the device can control music and camera on the paired smartphone after connecting with the app.