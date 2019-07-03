Nikon may be axing some of its DSLRs in favor of mirrorless versions

For those looking to buy a new DSLR, there's quite a few models from Nikon to choose from, although only eight of them are currently active. But, if rumors are to be believed, three of them will be the last of their kind.

Nikon Rumors is reporting that the D3500, the D5600 and the D500 will be axed, although it has been suggested that they may be replaced by mirrorless versions instead. This rumor is given weight by Nikon’s own statement from last year that the new Z mount will be used “to pioneer the future”.

Four other DSLRs – the D5, D850, D750, and D7500 – however will reportedly get fresh replacements. After all, we know there's a D760 incoming some time this year.

Without the looking glass

Nikon has been keen on capturing a large part of the mirrorless camera market share, and the launch of the Z7 and Z6 last year was a good start, but the company won’t be stopping there.

A Japanese newspaper recently reported that a mirrorless version of the top-end D5 is already in the pipeline, while another report suggests a mid-price enthusiast level model might also be launching some time this year. However, camera code registrations by Nikon indicate there may be as many three new Z series cameras joining the manufacturer’s mirrorless camera range.

When the new DSLRs and mirrorless cameras will arrive is anyone’s guess, but the rumors of Nikon thinning its DSLR herd may need to be taken with a pinch of salt. After all, the D3500 was launched only in August 2018 and we don't anticipate it being retired in 2019.