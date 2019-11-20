New Zealand vs England live stream: how to watch the 1st cricket Test 2019 from anywhere

The glorious game that is red ball Test cricket returns to New Zealand this November with New Zealand and England battling out a two-match series. Memories of this year's World Cup final will still be fresh and you can watch all of the action from the New Zealand vs England Test matches no matter where you are in the world with our live stream cricket guide.

New Zealand vs England 2019 Test series - where and when The two-match Test series takes place at a brace of different cricketing venues in late November and early December. 1st Test - November 21-25 (Bay Oval, Tauranga) 2nd Test - Nov 29 - Dec 3 (Seddon Park, Hamilton) Each day of play will start at 11am NZT, which is a late late 10pm GMT at night in the UK.

And those fond or painful recollections will have been amplified only further by the climax of the teams' recent Twenty20 series which went all the way to, you guessed it...a super over! England once again prevailed after the teams were deadlocked. New Zealand will surely be determined as ever to avenge those horrible losses.

This duo of matches won't count towards the newly established Test Championship, so gives the nations the opportunity to blood some new players. For England, that means call-ups for Dom Sibley and Ollie Pope in the batting order. Jonny Bairstow is rested for England's winter meaning Jos Buttler takes the gloves. Talsimanic figures such as Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer will all be looking for big performances after the relative disappointment of the drawn home Ashes series.

Talking of talismanic, the Black Caps' awesome captain Kane Williamson will once again lead his team and hope that his ace trio of seamers Tim Southee, Neil Wagner and Trent Boult will come out all guns blazing. New Zealand have only played four Tests in 2019 (compared to England's nine!) with the most recent featuring a glorious 154 from opener Tom Latham.

It's set to be a fascinating series from two very competitive sides. So follow the instructions below to watch all of the action where we'll tell you how to grab a New Zealand vs England live stream from pretty much anywhere on Earth.

For cricket fans in the UK, New Zealand or Australia and looking to find out how to watch the cricket, we've got all the details about the broadcasters with the rights to show the New Zealand vs England Test series in your region below.

If you're away from home country and looking to see the action you'll likely to find you won't be able to thanks to geo-blocking. Thankfully there's a way to alleviate that frustration. By using a VPN you'll be able to watch the game without having to resort to watching via an illegal feed from a dodgy website you've discovered on Reddit.

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our pick of what's out there, thanks to it's ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. So to get that home broadcast and stay safer online, ExpressVPN is our recommended option. This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now, with those previously mentioned levels of security, speed and compatibility putting it to the top of the list. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely FREE. Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch England play cricket in the UK

Sky Sports once again has exclusive live broadcast rights to the cricket in the UK. If you subscribe to Sky Sports, you'll be able to watch each match live on your TV. All matches will also be available in Ultra HD for Sky Q subscribers. You can also live stream all of the action on your phone or tablet using the Sky Go app. If you're not already a Sky subscriber, don't despair as there is also a way to watch without having to pay lots in a contract. You can get all the Sky Sports channels with a Now TV sports pass for £9.99 for a day or £14.99 a week. £33.99 for a whole month is clearly the best value, and allows you access Premier League football and such, too. if you're not in the UK but want to catch up with any of the Sky coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

How to watch the Black Caps in New Zealand

Sky has snapped up exclusive rights to show the cricket contest in NZ, too. Once again, that brings Sky Go into play if you're wanting to watch on a mobile device on the go. And if you're overseas then the VPN method as mentioned above is the best way to go.

How to live stream New Zealand vs England in Australia for FREE