New Xperia XZ1 images show off Sony's next phone and its specs

Most phone leaks consist of either photos or information on specs and features, but newly leaked images of the Sony Xperia XZ1 contain both, with the phone shown from several angles and a sticker on the front listing the key specs.

The design isn’t likely to excite you, as it looks a lot like numerous other Xperia handsets, complete with a very rectangular shape, a likely metal build and large bezels, especially above and below the screen.

It even appears to have slightly curved left and right edges but flat ones on the top and bottom, just like the Sony Xperia XZ, however unlike that phone there’s no obvious antenna band on the back.

It’s the specs which are perhaps more revealing, as one of the images, obtained by Sony Xperia Ailesi, lists a 5.2-inch HDR display, a Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a 19MP rear camera capable of 960fps slow motion video recording, a 13MP front-facing camera, front-facing stereo speakers and either IP65 or IP68 level dust and water resistance.

Image 1 of 4 The Sony Xperia XZ1 looks to have large bezels around the screen Image 2 of 4 The Sony Xperia XZ1 as shown here has a plain, likely metal build Image 3 of 4 Sony's oblong power button is present and correct in this Xperia XZ1 image Image 4 of 4 The cover on this side of the Xperia XZ1 likely hides the SIM and microSD slots

A minor upgrade

That sounds like the same assortment of specs as the Sony Xperia XZ Premium, other than the screen, which is smaller and likely lower resolution. That’s one spec that’s not listed here, but Sony tends to stick 1080p displays on its non-Premium flagships.

Assuming this leak is accurate, the Sony Xperia XZ1 (or Xperia XZ 2 as it’s sometimes referred to) is likely to be a small improvement on the Xperia XZ and Xperia XZs, one that might not be worth upgrading to if you have either of those phones, but could well be worth considering if you want a new Sony flagship that undercuts the XZ Premium.

We should know how accurate this information is soon, as the Sony Xperia XZ1 is likely to be announced at IFA 2017, which takes place from September 1-6.

Via Phone Arena