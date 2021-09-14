New Apple iPad (2021) release date, price, and everything you need to know

The new iPad for 2021 has been unveiled: this is the newest generation of Apple's entry-level tablet range, following on from the iPad 10.2 (2020) which released 11 months prior.

Announced at the iPhone 13 reveal event, this tablet will likely be a popular slate for students, families, seniors and other 'average' tech users thanks to its modest price, compared to the iPad Air and iPad Pro models which are more spec-heavy.

Design and display

The new iPad looks similar to the previous one, and it's mainly under-the-hood changes here. According to Apple, the reason for this was so that existing accessories keep working on the slate.

There are silver and gray versions of the tablet, a curious choice as they're basically the same, but you'll likely be hiding the slate in a case anyway.

The display uses TrueTone, so the display changes color slightly to fit in with where you are. For example, when you're outdoors, the screen will become brighter and tweak colors so you can see it better.

It's a 10.2-inch 1620 x 2160 LCD screen, just like last year. There's literally nothing different in that department.

Cameras and battery life

Apple has said the front-facing camera has a "big upgrade" over the previous one - the front-facer is a 12MP snapper that has Center Stage, a feature which lets video calls focus on the subject.

We haven't heard anything on the rear camera yet, which implies it's the same 8MP snapper as last time.

We also haven't heard anything on the battery life or charging speed either, though Apple generally doesn't provide an exact battery capacity. Last year's slate had a 10-hour battery life according to the company.

Specs, performance and software

The new iPad has the A13 Bionic chipset, which isn't as powerful as the M1 on the new iPad Pro, but it's as powerful as the iPhone 12. According to Apple, this new tablet is 20% faster than its old one.

The slate supports the first-gen Apple Pencil, which sadly implies the tablet still uses a Lightning Port. The stylus will be useful for note-taking and drawing.

You can get Wi-Fi or LTE versions of the new iPad, which suggests there's no 5G version. That's okay though, as it likely keeps the price down.