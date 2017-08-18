MSI GT75VR Titan, GE63VR Raider and GE73VR Raider launched in India

Extending its gaming laptop portfolio, MSI launched three new laptops in India. The newly launched GT75VR Titan, GE63VR Raider and GE73VR Raider come with Steel series keyboard and an upgraded lighting technology that offers RGB customisation for every key, allowing its users to have full control over the lighting of every single key.

We have seen RGB backlit keys in several gaming keyboards earlier but this new lighting feature is what differentiates these laptops from others. Steel series is known to bake impressively durable keys that comes handy for gamers.

Coming to the specifications, the GT75VR Titan comes with 17.3” full-HD display with 120Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. Powered by latest 7th Gen Intel Core i7 7820 HK processor, the laptop is said to produce immense power aided by 32GB RAM, storage capacity of 512GB NVMe SSD and 1TB HDD. For best graphic performance MSI has included Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 with 8GB GDDR5X, which may improve the performance by 40%. The company is also offering the laptop with two other graphic combination of GTX 1070 SLI and GTX 1070.

To counter heating issues, MSI is offering Cooler Boost Titan cooling technology with the laptop that claims to increase 30% more airflow at the same RPM. The other features of the laptop includes True Color Technology 2.0, NAHIMIC VR, HDR video editing experience and The Dragon Center.

MSI GE73VR Raider

Just like GT75VR Titan, GE63VR Raider and GE73VR Raider also boast of a 7th Gen Intel Core i7 processor coupled with Nvidia GE Force GTX 1070 graphics arrangement and Cooler Boost 5 cooling technology. On the memory front, the laptop has 16 GB DDR4 RAM with a storage capacity of 256 GB and 1TB HDD. They comes with 15” and 17” full-HD display and has a refresh rate of 120Hz with 3ms response time.

MSI has packed all the laptops with Dynaudio speakers in a full-sized chamber that is 5x bigger than any other laptop in this range. The company claims that the users will get to experience 50% enhanced audio quality.

Price & availability

The GT75VR Titan obviously comes with a hefty price tag of Rs 3,24,990 while the other two GE73VR Raider and GE63VR Raider are priced at Rs 1,85,990 and Rs 1,49,990 respectively. All the laptops will be available for sale on Amazon India and Flipkart.

