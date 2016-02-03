Is Sony prepping the Xperia Z6 Tablet or killing all its slates?

Reports of Sony dropping its Xperia Tablet line have begun circulating after promotional material for Sony stores suggested the company would be ending sales in early March.

A Sony store manager in Japan posted material on his blog explaining how the Wi-Fi-only tablets in the range may be dropped – but that's not the whole story.

The manager has now updated his blog with more news suggesting that Sony is only dropping the tablets to make way for new products in the coming months.

Not as it seems

The translated update says: "Three models for sale is completed in March 2016, with respect to the new product, currently pending."

The last tablet we saw from the company was the Xperia Z4 Tablet that was announced in March last year, so it would make sense for the company to update its slate range soon.

The Z4 was a full blown 10-inch screen version of the Xperia Tablet, so it may be we see a Sony Xperia Z6 Tablet Compact with a smaller display and an aim to take on the iPad Mini 4.

Sony has confirmed a press conference for Monday 22 at MWC 2016 in Barcelona, and we're not expecting a new phone – the Xperia Z6 – at the event. Fingers crossed we might also get a sneak peak at some new tablets.