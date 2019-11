The M17x has been upgraded and relaunched at CES

The new M17x is Alienware's first 3D-capable gaming laptop. And, as you'd expect, it's huge.

The 3D bundle is a build-to-order option as you'll need to upgrade the standard 17-inch display to the 120Hz w/3D Bundle WideFHD WLED LCD display – and you'll also need a Nvidia graphics card.

Under the hood, there's Core i7 and up to 8GB of memory. At CES Alienware also introduced new models of its Aurora desktop systems, Alienware's first MicroATX desktop.