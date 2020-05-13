Mid-range Huawei Y9s with Google apps launched in India

Huawei Y9s, the handset offering triple rear cameras and a pop-up selfie shooter, has been launched in India as the company's latest mid-range device. It comes in a single RAM and storage configuration. The device also comes with Google Mobile Services(GMS) and Google Play Store built-in.

Huawei Y9s specifications

The Huawei Y9s comes with a 3D arc design and sports a 6.59-inch Full HD+(2340x1080p) LCD panel with 91% screen-to-body ratio and 391 ppi. Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710F processor clocked at 2.2GHz along with Mali-G51 MP4 GPU.

Unlike the Honor 9X Pro , the Huawei Y9s runs on EMUI 9.1 based on Android 9 Pie. So, you get access to all Google Mobile Services and Google Play Store. The phone will get regular app updates and will also be eligible for future Android updates.

It comes only in one configuration with 6GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 onboard storage with MicroSD card support. The device packs with a big 4,000mAh battery. However, the device lacks fast charge and comes with a 10W USB Type-C charger in the box. The fingerprint scanner is integrated with the power button on the side of the device.

(Image credit: Huawei)

In the camera department, the Huawei Y9s features a triple camera array with a primary 48MP f/1.8 camera, an 8MP 120° super wide-angle camera with f/2.4 aperture followed by a 2MP depth sensor. Over at the front, there is a 16MP pop-up selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture, similar to the Honor 9X Pro.

The device comes with GPU Turbo 3.0 to offer better gaming performance. Other features of the device include Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, 3.5mm headphone jack, and GPS/ AGPS/Glonass/BeiDou for navigation.

Huawei Y9s Price and Availability

The Huawei Y9s is priced at Rs 19,990 and will go on sale via Amazon from May 19. It will be available in three colour options Breathing Crystal, Phantom Purple, and Midnight Black. Launch offers include Rs 1,000 Amazon Pay cashback, an exchange offer of Rs 1,500 and No cost EMI up to 9 months.