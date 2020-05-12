Honor 9X Pro with in-house AppGallery launched in India

The Honor 9X Pro is now officially launched in India. It is the company's first phone in the country without Google services, and will instead be powered by the Huawei AppGallery. It is the beefier variant of the Honor 9X, which launched earlier this year.

Honor 9x Pro specifications

The Honor 9X Pro comes with a 6.59-inch Full HD+(2340x1080p) LCD panel with 92% screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, it is powered by the 7nm octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 810 processor clocked at 2.6GHz along with ARM Mali-G52 MP6 GPU. Also, this device comes with GPU Turbo 3.0 and Liquid cooling technology to offer better gaming performance and keep the phone under controlled temperature.

(Image credit: Future)

The Honor 9X will run on the AOSP program instead of full-fledged Android with Google services. Huawei's in-house AppGallery will be pre-loaded on the Honor 9X Pro, making it the first phone in India to do so.

It comes only in one configuration 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 2.1 onboard storage MicroSD card support. The device is packed with a big 4,000mAH battery with the USB Type-C port.

In the camera department, the Honor 9X Pro features a triple camera array with a primary Sony IMX582 48MP f/1.8 camera, an 8MP super wide-angle camera followed by a 2MP depth sensor. Over at the front, there is a 16MP pop-up camera with f/2.2 aperture, similar to the Honor 9X.

Other features of the device include Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Honor 9X Price and Availability

Consumers looking to buy the Honor 9X Pro in India can register for a special early bird sale, starting today till May 19. For the special early bird sale which will run from 21st May 2020, 12 PM to 22nd May, 12 PM, the Honor 9X Pro will be priced at Rs 14,999. Later, the smartphone will be available for INR 17,999.

The company is also offering one-time screen replacement, for the first 3 months of purchase, "VIP service" for home pickup and drop along with a replacement device and a dedicated hotline.