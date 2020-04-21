Huawei AppGallery onboards Hungama, strengthens its India content base

Huawei and Honor’s saving grace, the AppGallery continues to get better with numerous developers and partners getting on-boarded over time and resulting in a better range of apps becoming available for users. The latest to join the bandwagon is Hungama, acting as a local entertainment destination in India.

Last year, the US government banned certain Chinese companies which forced Huawei to drop all Google services, including Google Play store from its devices. However, the Chinese tech giant came up with an alternative soon called the Huawei AppGallery.

While the company has not announced any new smartphone in India apart from the midrange Honor 9X in the last few months, it looks like Huawei is preparing to launch the new Huawei and Honor branded smartphones. Although the Honor 9X runs on Android with EMUI on top, it had been cleared for sale before the US trade ban imposition came in the act.

Huawei has now on-boarded Hungama to the AppGallery, thereby strengthening its local content base for Indian users. Hungama is a popular digital entertainment platform and is currently available in over 190 countries. It also has music streaming service called Hungama Music and a video streaming app, Hungama Play.

With this partnership, Hungama’s Music and Video streaming apps will be available on both Huawei and Honor’s AppGallery. Hungama Music is available in more than 20 Indian and International languages with more than 10 million songs and music videos.

On the other hand, Hungama Play will grant access to over 5,000 movies across English, Hindi, and regional languages. Also, it has over 1,500 short movies, original shows, kids content, and short-format videos.

Commenting on the occasion, Siddhartha Roy, COO, Hungama Digital Media said, “Our understanding of India’s digital landscape and its consumers has allowed us to create the most engaging music and video streaming services in the country - Hungama Music and Hungama Play. We are glad to partner with Huawei and offer our apps on the Huawei App Gallery to users in over 170 countries. We are certain that Huawei & HONOR device users will appreciate our apps for their wide library and intuitive interface.”

Further, Huawei also mentioned that the AppGallery is currently live in more than 170 nations with 400 million active users and indicated that they would also work towards bringing more apps to the AppGallery.

A recent report also suggested that Huawei’s app concerns in India could be resolved by the Indus OS’s App Bazaar platform. Indus OS is the biggest alternative to Google Play Store in India with over 60 million users and more than 4,00,000 apps.

Huawei has certainly slowed down in the Indian market and the last smartphone they launched in India being the Huawei P30 back in April 2019. So, they need to make a strong come back while adding more developers to serve apps on their AppGallery platform.

