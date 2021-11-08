Microsoft may be working on a new foldable Arc mouse

As foldable phones are slowly but steadily becoming a regular feature, is it about time to focus on other accessories that can be folded to become transport-friendly? At least Microsoft seems to be thinking so.

According to a patent filed by Microsoft, the company may be working on a next-gen Arc mouse. The Arc mouse itself is extremely thin, light and users can bend it while working. However, in its new avatar the new Arc mouse could have the flexibility where a user can snap it shut like a foldable phone, making it easier to carry.

The patent in question was spotted by a German publication, WindowsUnited , filed in March this year and was published on November 4. The publication states that the mouse may look like the current-gen Arc mouse, however, it’s the folding mechanism that will make the upcoming computing accessory look different.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Microsoft) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Microsoft ) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Microsoft)

The patent document explains that the “foldable computer mouse includes a deformable body configurable to be formed into a first expanded configuration usable for receiving inputs for controlling a computing device and a second folded configuration in which a first portion of the deformable body is folded over a second portion of the deformable body.”

To recall, the first-generation Arc mouse also came with a similar foldable design, though it had clickable buttons and a scroll wheel. On the other hand, the current Surface Arc mouse comes with a high touch-sensitivity that helps better interaction with the computing device. The latest Arc mouse also offers a rather softer touch and feel compared to its predecessor that came in a plastic finish.

While the patent document lists the inward folding mechanism in detail, it doesn’t list a scroll wheel similar to the previous generation device – which suggests that external design might not be tweaked much. That said since it's from a patent document, there is no confirmation as to when the new mouse will join Microsoft's product lineup.

