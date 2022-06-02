Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh-starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata on Amazon Prime

Audio player loading…

The recently-launched early access rentals on Amazon Prime Video for new movies that are still running in theatres seem to be picking up steam. Just the other week, the platform provided popular titles like KGF Chapter 2 and Runway 34 on early access rental before their mainstream digital streaming. Now, Amazon Prime Video offers another big-ticket release for early access rentals.

The Telugu hit Sarkaru Vaari Paata, starring Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in the lead, along with Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju, is now available for a rent of Rs 199 from today.

Directed by Parasuram Petla and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankarunder, Sarkaru Vaari Paata released in the theatres on May 16.

In addition to Sarkaru Vaari Paata, viewers can also rent the latest Indian and international movies, as well as a long catalogue of popular movies (award winners and franchises) from around the world, including Spider-ManTM: No Way Home, The Batman, Top Gun, and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Streaming services playing a huge role: Keerthy Suresh

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is an action comedy film that revolves around the conflict between a finance agent who gets conned by a woman and the latter's father, an MP and industrialist.

Commenting on the film’s digital release through Early Access Rentals on Prime Video, Mahesh Babu said, "Sarkaru Vaari Paata has been a thrilling ride, right from its inception to its release. I am overwhelmed with the love it has released from the audiences, and feel elated to offer viewers early access to the movie through Movie Rentals on Amazon Prime Video."

It is a story that is peppered with humour, action, drama and emotions, making it the perfect entertaining watch for a movie night with your friends, he added.

Keerthy Suresh said, "Streaming services have played a huge role in taking local stories far and wide, and I have been lucky to have experienced the power of video streaming with my past few movies. I am certain that the digital release of Sarkaru Vaari Paata through Movie Rentals on Amazon Prime Video will give viewers across the country, who may have missed watching the movie in theatres, a chance to engage with a story that is local, relatable and highly entertaining."

Keerthy Suresh's last released film was Saani Kaayidham which premiered on Amazon Prime Video directly.