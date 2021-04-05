Loki trailer reveals your next Marvel TV obsession

Loki is landing on Disney Plus starting June 11, and now the streamer has revealed a new trailer for the series, which features Tom Hiddleston reprising his role as the mischievous god.

The trailer gives us a full overview of what the series is actually about. As you might remember, the Loki in this series is the one who escaped with the Tesseract shortly after the events of The Avengers – in an alternate timeline, as depicted within Avengers: Endgame. In this show, Loki falls afoul of the Time Variance Authority, including Owen Wilson's Mobius (who looks more like John Slattery from Mad Men, here). He's taken into custody, and the Tesseract is confiscated.

In messing around with this power, Loki has caused damage to the fabric of time, splitting it off into different realities. The TVA is essentially pressuring Loki into helping them fix the mess he's made.

The Loki of the main Marvel continuity died at the start of Avengers: Infinity War, of course, so here you're likely to get more of the petulant Loki seen in the earlier Marvel movies.

Here's the trailer:

Rick and Morty writer Michael Waldron is behind the show, while Sex Education's Kate Herron directs the series. Loki's cast also includes Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant.

Like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, expect six slightly longer episodes of this one.

More of a mystery show?

If there's any complaint we can level at The Falcon and the Winter Soldier so far – other than pointing out the series' overload of mediocre villains – it's that we're getting a much more straightforward type of Marvel show than we saw with WandaVision. That's not a bad thing after a long period with no Marvel films, and the show is very entertaining, but Loki already looks a lot less predictable than that.

How will Loki help fix the timeline? Are the TVA who they say they are? Which Marvel events could he play a part in along the way? It's an intriguing prospect, that again hints at how important the concept of the Multiverse could be across the next few Marvel shows and movies.