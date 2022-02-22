LG may mainstream its transparent OLED TV - But some issues remain

Audio player loading…

LG Display has been showing off its much talked about transparent OLED screens at many tech events including the CES. LG is also commercially selling transparent OLED screens, but its transparent OLED TV, unveiled in December 2020, has so far remained as a concept only.

But we now hear that LG Display is nudging LG Electronics to formally launch a transparent OLED TV in the market. The latter is reviewing the proposal from LG Display.

"If the business unit approves, the development will likely start during the second half of 2022 with a commercial launch in 2023," according to a report in the Korea media.

It is most likely that the launch will be that of a TV that uses a 55-inch transparent OLED panel.

Currently, LG is the only company specialising in transparent OLED displays. LG claims that its OLED technology is superior, with its panels achieving 40% transparency, where as LCD only offers 10%.

More suited for commercial setting

LG Display developed transparent OLED solutions in a bid to seamlessly bridge the gap between online and physical spaces. LG's transparent OLED boasts high transparency enough to replace regular glasses as well as the ability to display graphic effects and information in excellent picture quality. As the transparent OLED displays flaunt a slim design and light weight, they are mostly utilized for various industries such as transportation and construction.

LG Display has also demonstrated the benefits of transparent OLED through an array of products including 'Shopping Managing Showcase' and 'Show Window' for shopping malls, as well as 'Smart Window' for offices, Transparent OLED for subway trains, and 'OLED Shelf' that can transform any home interior into a living space.

But Panasonic is already selling commercial units of its transparent OLED TVs. Those displays are aimed at commercial applications, such as retail or shopping centers, and not typically for use at homes. Also, Xiaomi had launched a transparent OLED TV with a 55-inch panel supplied by LG Display in 2020 called Mi Lux. But apparently it discontinued the series.

But transparent OLED TVs may not become hot cakes simply because pixels that don’t emit light are see-through by default, rather than black as in traditional OLED displays. But it is this ability to show a true black, by turning off a pixel entirely, that leads to the infinite contrast and deep blacks OLED TVs are known for. LG is said to be working around this with a dimmer.

But it is clear that the transparent OLED TVs would be more suited for commercial settings as opposed to be home viewing.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!