LG knows when to hold 'em, won't be folding its smartphones this year

Despite being responsible for the world's first rollable OLED television display, LG is playing the 'wait and see' game with regards to foldable smartphones, according to the company's TV division boss, Brian Kwon.

Kwon, who was handed the reins to LG's struggling phone business late last year, told reporters at a press conference in Seoul on Friday that the company has "reviewed releasing the foldable smartphone when launching [its] 5G smartphone but decided not to produce it,” as reported by The Korea Times.

Stating that "LG’s main issue in [the] smartphone business is to regain its market position" and that "it is too early for LG to launch a foldable smartphone," Kwon goes on to say that the South Korean electronics giant is "fully ready to respond depending on consumers’ reactions" to the burgeoning technology.

Risky business

Given that LG's smartphone business is currently flagging, the decision to stick with traditional non-folding handsets for another year might end up hurting the company's phone sales even further.

That said, it could also be the smart move in this instance, as the company can then make an informed decision about what does and doesn't work when it comes to foldable smartphone design – just look at all the proposed designs that TCL is currently experimenting with!