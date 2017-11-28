Samsung Galaxy S8 colors: all of the options available

One of the most important things people look at when they’re shopping for a new phone is the color. Do you want to stay neutral, or do you want to go wild and get a more vibrant color?

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus are available in a wide array of different shades, so whether you’re bold or more professional, there will be a phone that’ll fit your aesthetic. And, if you want to use a case, we’ve got you covered there as well.

Let’s dive into all the Samsung Galaxy S8 colors available for both the S8 and S8 Plus models.

Note: these color choices may not all be available in every market and may be subject to change.

Burgundy Red

Burgundy Red is possibly the most normal-sounding color from the brand, and it'll be a 'bold new colorway'.... which is a fancy way of saying 'we now do this in red'.

Can I get it? Samsung has said that the new color is coming to South Korea on November 28, and then will be in 'select markets'... so your guess is as good as ours. However, retailers love an exclusive color, so there could be clamor for this variant to rejuvenate interest in an ageing phone.

Midnight Black

Midnight Black is the first ‘core’ color that probably won’t rotate out for the new Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus.

Can I get it? Midnight Black is available in the US, UK and Australia.

Orchid Grey

Orchid Grey is another extremely common color for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 plus but, if you ask us, it looks more purple than grey.

Can I get it? Orchid Grey is a commonly available color in the US, UK and Australia.

Arctic Silver

Arctic Silver is the third mainline color option for the Galaxy S8, and it’s the lightest color available for Samsung’s flagship devices.

Can I get it? Arctic Silver is available in the US, but there's no word of a UK or Australia release.

Maple Gold

The gold Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge

While you won’t find any Maple Gold Galaxy devices in the US today, it’s an extremely premium- looking finish for an extremely premium phone.

Can I get it? If you live in Australia, you're in luck. Those in the US or UK won't be able to buy a Maple Gold Galaxy S8 though.

Coral Blue

Introduced with the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 is the Coral Blue options. It's a rather stunning option compared to the standard palette of colors.

Can I get it? Samsung has confirmed that this color will be available in the US starting July 21, though folks in the UK or Australia will have to keep waiting.