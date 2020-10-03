Latest OnePlus 8T leaks reveal camera module and handset size

We're very much looking forward to the unveiling of the OnePlus 8T on October 14, but authentic-looking leaks continue to roll in to give us a preview of what this flagship phone is going to bring with it.

Our latest early look at the OnePlus 8T comes courtesy of case maker Case Mate (via Phandroid), which has posted a listing for one of its cases that shows off how the rear camera module of the phone has been designed (see below for the image).

The listing doesn't really reveal anything that we haven't seen before in earlier leaks, but it would seem to confirm that the OnePlus 8T is going to come with a quad-lens camera on the rear – 48MP + 16MP + 5MP + 2MP with ultrawide capabilities, we've been hearing.

That's one more camera lens than the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T Pro had, though the main sensor sticks with 48 megapixels. We'll have to wait and see what OnePlus has done on both the hardware and the software side to improve camera performance.

(Image credit: Case Mate)

One other little nugget of information that has just come in about the OnePlus 8T is its size: 162.8 x 75.5 x 8.4 mm (9.3 mm with the camera bump), according to well-known tipster @OnLeaks.

That's a little bit bigger than all the handsets we've seen from OnePlus recently, including the OnePlus 7T, the OnePlus 8, and the OnePlus Nord. However, it's probably not going to move the needle much on whether you're planning to buy it.

We know that the OnePlus 8T is going to come with a 6.55-inch, 120Hz refresh rate display – OnePlus told us directly – and we also know that there isn't going to be a Pro model of the phone this year, so adjust your expectations accordingly.

Other rumors we've heard in advance of the big reveal are that the OnePlus 8T is going to set you back €799 (roughly $935, £725, AU$1,305). Other details, such as super-fast charging and Android 11 on board, have now been confirmed by OnePlus.