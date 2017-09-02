JioPhone bookings cross 6 million, shipping starts from September 21

Reliance Jio started accepting pre-booking for the JioPhone on August 24 and had to stop accepting more bookings on August 24, just two days later. Now, reports have revealed that in this short span of time, the company received over 6 million pre-bookings.

The company had to suspend the pre-bookings due to overwhelming response to the JioPhone. However, this was already expected due to the attractive benefits the device comes with. Reliance Jio had already anticipated this and promised to ship around 5 million devices a week across the country.

The JioPhone is effectively priced at Rs. 0 as the security deposit of Rs. 1,500 is refundable after a period of three years. Even without this refund, the JioPhone is a good deal as you can get unlimited 4G data, voice calls and SMS for just Rs. 153 per month.

As soon as the pre-bookings began, the company’s website started facing crashes due to the overwhelming response. Now, the website shows a banner which says, “Thank you India! Millions have pre-booked the JioPhone.” The banner also has an option to register for a notification that will inform you when the pre-bookings resume.

When will the JioPhone ship?

Coming to the shipping of the device, the device will start shipping on September 21, coinciding with the first day of Navratri. The delivery, however, will be made in phases and some customers may have to wait longer to get their device.

If you have pre-booked a JioPhone and want to know the status of your booking, you can call 1800-8908-900 using your registered number.

JioPhone specifications

To recall, the JioPhone comes with a 2.4-inch display, 1.2GHz dual core processor, 512MB RAM, 4GB internal storage, 2,000mAh battery and NFC support for digital payments. It also comes with a voice assistant that will allow you to make calls, send SMS, play music, videos and surf the net. Apart from this, the device comes with free access to Jio’s suite of apps.