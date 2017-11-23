iPhone SE 2 could land next year at an affordable price

It's been over 18 months since the iPhone SE landed, but if you were worried that meant there wouldn’t be a new model, don’t be, because a new rumor suggests Apple is planning on releasing the iPhone SE 2 in 2018.

According to the Economic Daily News, Wistron (one of Apple's main manufacturing partners) is planning to build a new factory in order to give it the production capacity to build the iPhone SE 2.

The report doesn't mention an exact release date, but it notes that mass production is set to begin in the first quarter of 2018, so it's possible that the iPhone SE 2 will launch around the middle of the year.

The report lines up with earlier claims that Wistron would build the phone, so it could well be accurate, though as always we’d still take it with a pinch of salt.

Affordably priced

We don’t know much about the iPhone SE 2 yet, but this report adds that it could start at around $450 (roughly £340/AU$590), have a 4-inch screen and come in 32GB and 128GB versions.

Earlier leaks pointed to 2GB of RAM and a quad-core A10 chipset, which would put it roughly on par with the iPhone 7, albeit with a likely smaller screen.

If it really is entering mass production in the next few months then we’d expect to hear a lot more about the iPhone SE 2 soon, so stay tuned.

