'Mark as Error' strikethrough concept pitched to Twitter

Whether they're littered with spelling errors, ill considered or packed with incorrect information, most of us have frantically reached for that merciful Delete Tweet button.

An independent design company is attempting to remove that angst by asking the social network to allow incorrect tweets to be struck out rather than completely removed from the space-time continuum.

Tokyo-based company Architects says that a "Mark as Error" option would inform followers that a mistake has been made and that a follow up or correction is on the way.

Company chief Oliver Reichtenstein says this would ensure that, unlike when a tweet is deleted, all of the replies and retweets remain in tact.

Acknowledging your mistake

Reichenstein explains, on the company blog: "A missing tweet doesn't explain why it's missing. Excuses might be posted after the mistake happened — but they might also never be seen.

"The only format that clearly states a mistake is a fat strike through. It is a strong answer to any interpretations and accusations that follow.

"It clearly says: "Don't read this. This is all wrong. I take it back. I'm sorry."

"Deleted tweets don't say that — they smell like a cover-up and often make you look suspicious. And apologetic follow-up tweets don't have the power to neutralize that screenshot of you screwing up."

Twitter is said to be cool on the idea as its risks complicating a pretty simple system with "pro options" according to a report by The Verge.

Covering your tracks? Not so much

However, there will still be times when "Delete Tweet" would still be the safest and wisest option.

If you've said something controversial/terrible/distasteful (delete as appropriate) in the heat of the moment, a strikethrough won't save your blushes and all of those indicting retweets would remain in tact.

If you've drunkenly spouted something Frankie Boyle-esque about a work colleague, is he/she really going to be less upset if there's a "fat strike through" across that otherwise perfectly legible text?

Aside from that, it's a neat idea, but you can see why Twitter isn't champing at the bit to adopt this policy. Imagine how untidy feeds would look with all of those strikethroughs?

Via: The Verge