Facebook up and down like a yo-yo due to 'technical issue'

If you're having trouble accessing Facebook right now, you're not alone - the site is experiencing a few difficulties.

Although some are able to get onto the site with no problems, others are encountering DNS errors or a major site slow-down.

There's no official statement on the glitches but Facebook tells us it's aware of the difficulties and is working on a fix.

Chin up

We hope you can all stay strong during this difficult time.

Hopefully full working status will be restored soon and we can all get back to liking, poking, messaging and whatever else the kids do on there these days soon.

We don't mean to brag but TechRadar is having no problem Facebooking with gay abandon - if you're one of the lucky ones, why not join us?