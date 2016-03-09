Facebook Live notifications are overkill, so it's working on a fix

I've enjoyed a lot of Facebook Live broadcasts, but there's one aspect of the feature that's become a personal nuisance: live notifications. But don't worry – a fix is on the way.

You know what I'm talking about: Facebook Live notices pop up whenever a person or Page you follow starts broadcasting or has wrapped one up. "So-and-so was live!"

In response to a query for this story, Facebook told techradar that it "may send a notification if someone you've recently interacted with is going live." However, I've also had notifications for people and Pages I haven't even seen on my News Feed in awhile pop up in my Notifications tab. And I'm definitely not alone in this.

The social network has taken heed of my and other users' irritation at what can feel like near-constant notifications for streams we don't really want to watch. First reported by Digiday, Facebook confirmed to techradar that it's working to make it so users have more control over the live broadcast alerts they get.

"We are starting to roll out a new setting that lets people turn off all live notifications, through their Notifications settings, that will be available to all people soon," a Facebook spokesperson said.

Just don't turn off techradar's ;)

Facebook allows you to toggle live notifications by clicking the "Live Subscribe" button (the downward arrow) on top of a video, but it only works for notifications for that specific person or Page.

Yet, I've still received live notifications for pages that I turned them off or haven't interacted with in some time. I've asked Facebook about this and whether those are known issues.

I've also asked exactly when we can expect to see the new setting, and will update this story when I hear back.