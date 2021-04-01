Instagram launches ‘Remix’ on Reels - Another cloned feature from TikTok

Instagram, which is aggressively pushing its short video format Reels in India as it sees a big opportunity in the absence of TikTok here, has announced a new feature, Remix, for the app.

Remix lets you to record a Reels video alongside a video (an existing Reel) from another user --- in that sense, it is a clone of TikTok’s Duets feature that allows users to respond to another person’s video content with their own.

Facebook, which launched Reels in India first, recently announced that Instagram creators can have their public Reels recommended on Facebook in India. It was evidently aimed at boosting Reels in scale.

New features to Reels since its launch

Interactive tools like Live Rooms, polls and questions in Stories, and AR effects have always been a huge part of how people connect on Instagram.

Such features are expected to make the platform more connected and allow more to collaborate with each other.

Since the launch of Reels last year, several new features have been added to it. "This includes extending the recording time limit up to 30 seconds, extending the countdown timer to 10 seconds while recording, and adding options to trim and delete clips from the timeline," a press release from Instagram said.

There have also been updates to the audio features, where users can save audio clips, share audio pages, and browse for trending songs.

This is how Remix works

More on how to use it 👇 pic.twitter.com/IQaRtH4pUNMarch 31, 2021 See more

* Find a reel

* Tap the three dot menu on a reel and select “Remix this Reel”

* The screen will split into the original reel and your new one -- start recording your Remix! Your recording will be side-by-side to the original reel

* Once recorded, you can control the volume for the original audio, your recorded audio, and add a voiceover.

* To edit volume controls tap the slider icon up top, to add a voiceover tap the microphone icon up top

* Edit as you desire, and post your remixed Reel.

* Only newly uploaded Reels will have Remix enabled.

Videos dominate on Instagram in India with two out of the five songs most shared globally on Reels are from Indian artistes.

The rollout of remix feature has begun. It will be enabled by default on all new Reels published from a public account.