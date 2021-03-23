India vs England live stream: how to watch ODI Series 2021 online from anywhere

India and England have made the short trip south from Ahmedabad to Pune's MCA Stadium for their three-match ODI series, with the tourists staring down the barrel of a treble of defeats from their three-format tour. Read on as we explain how to watch an India vs England ODI live stream and catch all the cricket action online, wherever you are in the world right now.

India vs England ODI live stream 2021 Dates: March 23, 26 and 28 Time: All three matches start at 1.30pm IST / 8am GMT / 9am BST Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune Live stream and TV details: Sky Sports (UK) |Star Sports/Disney+ Hotstar VIP (India) | FREE Kayo Sports trial (AUS) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

The hosts, led by Virat Kohli, wrapped up their five-leg T20 clash in style at the weekend, romping to a 36-run victory to complete a brilliant turnaround. That followed their dominating 3-1 victory in last month's Test series, and the Men in Blue will be bursting with confidence for the final leg of England's tour, with Eoin Morgan having lost star fast bowler Jofra Archer to the treatment room.

India are in fine shape ahead of this year's T20 World Cup, with strength in depth and new faces like Suryakumar Yadav stepping up to the plate spectacularly, the Mumbai Indians batsman having taken the T20 series by storm.

England are without Joe Root as well as Archer, but where there's Ben Stokes there's hope. Jos Buttler, whose dismissal turned the T20 decider in India's favour, is back and there will be plenty of eyes on the wicketkeeper-batsman after his spat with Virat.

Follow our guide for all the details you need to find a reliable 2021 India vs England ODI live stream and watch every match of the cricket online from anywhere.

How to watch India vs England ODI cricket from outside your country

In India, UK, Australia, New Zealand or the US? We've got you covered below with your official broadcasting options.

But if you're out of the country and are still desperate to tune into certain matches, you'll quickly find that online access is geo-blocked. In order to get around that (and assuming it complies with the Ts&Cs of the broadcaster in question), you can download and use a VPN.

Use a VPN to live stream cricket from anywhere

How to watch India vs England: live stream ODI cricket online in the UK

Sky Sports is providing exclusive live coverage of this three-match ODI series in the UK, and coverage kicks off half an hour before play begins on each day of the series. If you're looking to watch the series but don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now TV. If you're outside the UK and want to watch your cricket coverage at home, don't worry about geo-blockers - just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

2021 India vs England live stream: how to watch ODI cricket online in India

In India, you can watch the India vs England ODI series live, either via the Star Sports TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar streaming subscription from just 299 rupees a month. Play gets under way at 1.30pm IST on each day of the series, starting March 23. There are two different subscription option available for the streaming service - Disney+ Hotstar Premium and Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The former has a monthly as well as an annual subscription payment plan, while the latter is only available as yearly subscription option. In terms of content, the main difference between the two subscription options is that Disney+ Hotstar Premium gives you access to western TV shows, movies, and original Disney+ content in English, while Disney+ Hotstar VIP is restricted primarily to content in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. The asking price for Disney+ Hotstar Premium is Rs. 299 a month or Rs. 1,499 a year, while Disney+ Hotstar VIP is provided at Rs. 399 a year. Customers with a credit card can get the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription at a discounted price of Rs. 395. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home cricket coverage can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to live stream India vs England ODI cricket and watch online in Australia

The exclusive Australian TV broadcaster for this India vs England ODI series is Fox Sports. If you don't have it as part of a Foxtel pay TV package, your best option may be to sign up for the fast-emerging Kayo streaming service, which features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including F1, NRL, FA Cup football...the list goes on! A Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month and arguably represents better value. Best of all. both offer a FREE trial so you can see what they're like for yourself. Live India vs England ODI coverage starts at 6.50pm AEDT on each day of play.

How to watch India vs England: live stream ODI cricket online in New Zealand

Sky has exclusive rights to show England's ODI series matches against India in New Zealand, with Sky Sport 2 the channel to head to for your cricket fix. If you're away from your TV, then you can download and watch on the Sky Go app. And if you're overseas then the VPN method as mentioned above is the best way to go. Coverage is due to start each day at 8.50pm NZDT.

India vs England live stream: where to watch ODI cricket in the US (and Canada)

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is usually where you'll find all the big cricket action in the US, but this ODI series between India and England isn't being covered by them. Instead, all the action for cricket fans in North America over the next few days is being advertised and promoted by Hotstar US. A Hotstar US subscription will set you back $50 per year, giving you access to international cricket that takes place in India, as well as Bollywood blockbusters. With apps for Android and iOS, you can stream it on-the-go as well. The first ball each day will be bowled late at night/early in the morning for US fans, with play set to start at 4am ET/1am PT.

Here are all the key dates for this three-match ODI series between hosts India and visiting England.