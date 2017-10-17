HTC U Ultra gets a huge discount of Rs 22,991 on Flipkart

As the festival of light approaches, smartphone makers and e-commerce portals are offering discounts and announcing new offers to attract customers. Now, Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC has announced a huge discount on its flagship device, the HTC U Ultra.

Buy HTC U Ultra @ Rs 29,999 on Flipkart (Save Rs 22,991)

The U Ultra was launched in India in March with a price tag of Rs. 59,990 and in April, it a received a price cut of Rs. 7,000, bring down the price to Rs. 52,990. HTC has announced that to celebrate Dhanteras, the company will be offering the U Ultra at Rs. 29,999, which means that the device is receiving a discount of Rs. 22,991.

If you want to get the HTC U Ultra at Rs. 29,999, you need to hurry as this offer is valid only for today. You can buy the device at its special price from Flipkart and HTC’s online store in Brilliant Black and Sapphire Blue colour options.

To recall, the HTC U Ultra features a 5.7-inch Quad HD Super LCD5 display along with a 2-inch secondary display with a resolution of 1040 x 160 pixels. The device runs on Android 7.0 Nougat with HTC Sense skinned on top and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor clubbed with Adreno 530 GPU, 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Coming to the optics, the device comes with 12MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, OIS, laser & phase detection autofocus and dual LED flash. On the front, the device sports a 16MP secondary camera. It is powered by a 3,000mAh battery and comes with Quick Charge 3.0 support.

Apart from the HTC U Ultra, you can also get other devices at a discounted price on Flipkart. The recently launched Mi Mix 2 is available at Rs. 35,999, after a discount of Rs. 2,000. Redmi Note 4 64GB storage variant has also received a discount of Rs. 2,000, bringing down the price to Rs. 10,999. The Honor 8 and Honor 8 Pro are available for Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 26,999 respectively. The Apple iPhone 6 32GB has received a discount of Rs. 5,501, bring down its price to Rs. 23,999.