How to watch Thomas and Uber Cup 2021 live streams free online and from anywhere

Team China captured the Sudirman trophy for a record-extending 12th time just days ago, and the battle with Japan is back on at the Thomas and Uber Cup. It looks set to be another cracking tournament, so read on as we explain how get a 2021 Thomas Cup live stream and watch BWF badminton online from anywhere.

China enter as the defending Thomas Cup champions - having beaten Japan in the final at Bangkok 2018 - while Japan are the reigning Uber Cup champions. Though Akane Yamaguchi will still be stinging from that lop-sided defeat to China in Vantaa last weekend, where she took Japan's solitary victory.

Momota Kento is under pressure to deliver after his defeat at the hands of Shi Yuqi, as the host nation's hopes are pinned to the shoulders of Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Viktor Axelsen, who was part of the Denmark team that won the Thomas Cup in 2016.

Thailand fell at the last hurdle in the Uber Cup three years ago, and will be led by Ratchanok Intanon. Can they break the recent China-Japan duopoly?

Read on to find out how to get a badminton live stream from all over the world - including how to watch the Thomas Cup free online in many countries.

Can't-miss sport: how to watch an NFL live stream

How to watch a FREE Thomas and Uber Cup live stream

If you don't live in a country where the tournament is being shown by a big-name broadcaster, the good news is that many people can get a 100% free badminton Thomas Cup live stream on Olympics.com.

It's completely free to watch and compatible with most modern devices including smartphones, tablets, laptops, PCs, Macs, Smart TVs, consoles and more, but Thomas Cup coverage will be restricted in most countries where the tournament is being shown by local broadcasters (places like India and the UK).

If you're abroad right now and still want to keep up with a badminton live stream on Olympics.com, you'll need a VPN (as explained below). Otherwise, you'll be limited to the highlights.

How to watch Thomas and Uber Cup from outside your country

We've set out below the ways you can watch Thomas Cup live streams in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for work or pleasure, you probably won't be able to watch the badminton like you normally would at home.

That's the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world. A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping.

Use a VPN to live stream badminton from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so, in this case, just head to the Olympics.com site

Thomas Cup live stream 2021: how to watch badminton online in India

Star Sports subscribers in India can watch the Thomas and Uber Cup live either via the Star Sports TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar streaming subscription. Disney Plus Hotstar plans start at Rs 499 for the VIP package, and the all-access content plan costs Rs 1,499. Play starts at 12pm IST on most days of the tournament. Those of you wanting to live stream Thomas Cup action on the move will need to use the Hotstar app, which is available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV.

(Image credit: Future)

How to watch a 2021 Thomas Cup live stream in China

China is the dominant force in the Thomas and Uber Cup, and badminton fans can tune into this year's tournament on CCTV 5. The action typically starts at 2.30pm CST each day, continuing into the early hours. If there are any internet-related obstacles in your way or if you want to access your preferred feed from outside of China, you can use a VPN to watch the badminton wherever you are.

Related: all of the best VPNs for China

How to watch 2021 Thomas Cup: live stream badminton in the UK