How to watch The Voice live: stream 2020's season finale online from anywhere

Singing competitions don't get much bigger than The Voice, and in 2020 the US version of the show has persevered to reach its season 18 finale despite live shows falling in the middle of the Covid-19 outbreak. Here's how to watch The Voice season finale live online and stream every song no matter where you are in the world right now.

The Voice 2020 season finale - cheat sheet The Voice 2020 season finale is a two-part affair airing on Monday, May 18 and Tuesday, May 19. It'll be shown live on NBC at 8pm ET/PT, or 7pm CT. Anyone without cable can easily watch NBC with a Hulu + Live TV package - where a FREE 7-day trial is currently on offer.

This year's finalists are Micah Iverson representing Kelly Clarkson's team; Thunderstorm from Nick Jonas's team; CammWess from John Legend's team; and both Todd Tilghman, and Toneisha Harris from Blake Shelton's team. Host Carson Daly will once again MC the proceedings.

The difference is that all the singing and judging will be done remotely over the next two nights, instead of in front a live audience. We've already mentioned why this is - and you already know anyways - but regardless of the current circumstances this is still one of the world's most prestigious singing events and we're about to see a new star be born.

Read on as we explain how to watch The Voice 2020 season finale live online tonight - stream the US version of the hit show wherever you are by following the advice below.

How to watch The Voice season finale for FREE in the US

The Voice 2020 season finale airs live on NBC this Monday and Tuesday - yes, it's a two-part special taking place across May 18 and May 19. Things get underway at 8pm ET/PT on TV, when many cable subscribers can make use of the network's convenient streaming service to watch it online for free - credit card and/or cable provider details are required to sign-up in full, so have these to hand to make life easier for yourself. Beyond this, cord cutters should consider the Hulu + Live TV option, which is a complete cable replacement offering over channels live and on demand - including NBC - as well as access to Hulu's extensive streaming library. It costs $54.99 a month and there's a FREE 1-week trial offered so you can see if it meets your needs. Remember that if you already subscribe to a streaming service or have access to ABC on your TV at home, all you need is a good VPN and you can watch The Voice 2020 finale live just like you would from your sofa - and our top pick, ExpressVPN, will give you a 49% discount if you sign up today.

How to watch The Voice live online: stream the 2020 grand finale in Canada

Canada's CTV is your one-stop shop for watching The Voice north of the border. It's airing the 2020 grand finale live tonight at 8pm ET, perfectly in sync with the US coverage - and a stream can be easily accessed via its website for free. If you're on the move, the CTV app has all your Voice live stream needs covered and is available for a number of platforms including Android, iOS, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, and Amazon Fire TV devices. If this is how you would normally watch The Voice live, but you find yourself outside of the country for the grand finale, don't forget you can get a great value VPN deal and enjoy the coverage you normally would back at home.

How to watch The Voice grand finale from outside your country in 2020

Tonight's season 18 finale of The Voice is for the US iteration of the hit show - but fear not, it's easy to watch the final episode live in 2020 even if you're out of the country.

At least, that's the case if you're from North America, as you can download a VPN if abroad to access the same streaming coverage you normally would (and almost certainly pay for) back home.

A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, is a simple (and completely legal) bit of software kit that changes your IP address so that you can access shows like The Voice season finale live or on demand, as they become available - just like you would if you were at home.