How to watch The Voice 2021 online: stream season 20 live from anywhere

The swiveling red chairs aren't the only things returning to our screens as a new season of The Voice get under way in the US. Star judge Nick Jonas is back after a one-season hiatus, replacing Gwen Stefani, who led Carter Rubin to victory last year - after replacing Nick Jonas. Read on as we explain how to watch The Voice 2021 online and stream every new Voice season 20 episode live from anywhere in the world, including tonight's second straight evening of Blind Auditions action.

The 'Jealous' singer reclaims his spot alongside the familiar faces of Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton - all of whom have mentored winning contestants, unlike Jonas.

Watch The Voice 2021 online When: Mondays and Tuesdays from March 1 Watch live: Get NBC with a FREE FuboTV trial Time: Mondays at 8pm ET/PT (7pm CT) and Tuesdays at 9pm ET/PT (8pm CT) Stream: Try NBC's free Peacock trial (episodes available after airing) Watch anywhere: try the top VPN around 100% risk-free

This being the 10th anniversary of the show (which first debuted in 2011), you can expect all the stops to be pulled out as the nation's next major singing sensation vies for that life-changing recording contract.

As ever, The Voice 2021 kicks off with the Blind Auditions - the funnest and the purest section of the series for many, which separates the talent based on their vocals alone. And as well as those iconic swiveling chairs, our judges are now armed with a button that lets them block one rival coach from recruiting a specific artist.

It's more competitive than ever before - and you can expect plenty of fireworks with Nick on the hunt for his first crown.

Country music icon Blake is king of the judges, having led artists to victory on seven different occasions, most recently in season 18. Kelly, meanwhile, has three triumphs to her name (seasons 14, 15 and 17), with John trailing behind with just one win, from season 16.

So, are you Team Blake, Kelly, John or Nick? Follow our guide below for how to watch The Voice 2021 online and stream every episode from season 20 of the hit US version of the competition - catch all the action live with or without cable, no matter where you are in the world right now.

How to watch The Voice 2021 online from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and unable to access the streaming services you normally use, there's a reason for this: geo-blocking, a common digital annoyance that means certain content can only be viewed in certain parts of the world.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream shows like The Voice online anywhere. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch The Voice 2021 online: stream season 20 Blind Auditions live in the US

The Voice is exclusive to NBC in the US, and new episodes air on Mondays and Tuesdays from March 1. Monday night episodes start at 8pm ET/PT (7pm CT), while Tuesday night episodes have the slightly later slot of 9pm ET/PT (8pm CT). You can also tune in online via the NBC website (log-in with details of your cable provider) or via the Peacock streaming service. It’s $4.99 a month for the Peacock Premium tier you'll likely need to watch new episodes of The Voice shortly after they air on NBC linear TV - though there is a free Peacock trial on offer to tempt you. Alternatively, to watch live, you'll want an over-the-top streaming service - try a FREE FuboTV trial today as it includes the channel and can be canceled no questions asked if it's not right for you. After the trial, it costs from $64.99 a month for a complete cable replacement service with over 120 channels in its entry-level package. If you're after something more affordable, you can also get NBC in most major metro area markets on Sling TV. It's the Sling Blue package you need for the channel, which costs $35 a month - and there's also a free Sling trial on offer. Outside of the US? Take the same subscription services you pay for at home with you wherever you go - all you need is a reliable VPN. Our latest 2021 testing showed our recommended VPN for The Voice working well with Peacock, Sling and FuboTV from abroad.

How to watch The Voice 2021 online in Canada

Canadians can share all the chair-swiveling excitement at the same time as their American cousins, as new episodes of The Voice go out on CTV at 8pm ET/PT (7pm CT) on Mondays and at 9pm ET/PT (8pm CT) on Tuesdays, starting March 1. You can watch online too via CTV's website and app, but you’ll need to enter your TV provider login details first. But unfortunately, there are no over-the-top streaming options that will let you watch the channel without cable, as there are in some other countries. Out of the country on holiday and don’t want to miss those high notes? A quality VPN is ideal for keeping up with your favorite TV shows while abroad.

Where else can I watch The Voice US season 20 online?

Alas, The Voice is quite a region-specific signing competition so countries like the UK and Australia have their own versions of the show - and therefore don't offer the US one either on TV or via streaming.

The only exception is for folks from North America abroad. As outlined above, they can still tune in to The Voice US from outside the country by using the VPN route to regain access to the subscriptions and streaming services they normally enjoy at home.