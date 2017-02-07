Hold steady – Tamron announces two new stabilized lenses

Tamron has taken the wraps off two new lenses – the full-frame SP 70-200mm f/2.8 Di VC USD G2 telephoto and the APS-C-only 10-24mm f/3.5-4.5 Di II VC HLD wide-angle zoom – both of which are greatly improved versions of popular existing optics.

With the 70-200mm, Tamron is looking to improve on one of our favourite telephoto zoom lenses, and the next-generation optic boasts a number of improvements and new features.

The new lens promises faster and more accurate autofocus, and features a 5-stop optical image stabilization system, while the minimum focusing distance has been reduced to just 0.95m – that compares favorably to the outgoing model, which could only focus down to 1.35m.

The optical design has been revised over the old model too, with a more pleasing bokeh promised thanks to a circular diaphragm that sports a nine-blade design.

The new lens also features what Tamron calls eBAND (Extended Bandwidth & Angular-Dependency) Coating, which is designed to provide superior anti-reflection performance, effectively reducing any flare and ghosting.

Finally, the build quality has also been beefed up, with more metal in the construction of the lens, while Tamron has also used special sealants at every joint and seam that are dust-resistant and moisture-resistant to protect the lens from dirt, dust or water droplets.

Available in March, the lens is priced at $1,299 in the US, with UK and Australian pricing to be confirmed.

Tamron 10-24mm f/3.5-4.5 Di II VC HLD

Tamron's 10-24mm f/3.5-4.5 Di II has been kicking around since 2008, and was in need of an update to cope with the demands of higher-resolution sensors – when we tested it we found there to be noticeable edge softness and distortion, while the autofocus was unrefined.

Designed for APS-C DSLRs, the new 10-24mm f/3.5-4.5 Di II VC HLD looks to be a welcome update. Tamron has managed to shoehorn its VC (Vibration Correction) anti-shake system into the lens without increasing the size, with a 4-stop correction promised.

While Canon users have had the luxury of the brand's EF-S 10-18mm f/4.5–5.6 IS STM in the past, this will be the first APS-C-compatible image-stabilised wide-angle zoom that Nikon shooters will be able to take advantage off.

There's also a new HLD (high/low torque-modulated drive) motor for autofocus, which Tamron says is designed to accurately control the large focus group used in the lens' design.

The 10-24mm will be available in the spring, with a US price of $499 – again, UK and Australian pricing are to be confirmed.